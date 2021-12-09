Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

