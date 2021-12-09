Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CINR opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. Ciner Resources LP has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is presently 146.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.