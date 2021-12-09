Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 274,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

