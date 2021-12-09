Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 347,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4,314.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 499,202 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

LESL stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

