Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,497,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

