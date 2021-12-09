Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

