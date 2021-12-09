Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

