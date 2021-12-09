Invesco Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tenable by 129,557.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 340,606 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Tenable by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

