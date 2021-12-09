Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $5,896,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $4,529,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

