104,617 Shares in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNW. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

