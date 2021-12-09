Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Head to Head Analysis

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 8 0 2.57 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $192.36, indicating a potential downside of 11.83%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 24.83% 7.10% 3.85% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Tritax Big Box REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 14.97 $254.96 million $3.73 58.49 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.