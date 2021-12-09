39,672 Shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

