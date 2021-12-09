Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOUYF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.