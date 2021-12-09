HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.00.

HOCPY opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, research analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

