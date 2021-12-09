L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

