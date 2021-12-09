UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

