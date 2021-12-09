Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

PTON stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock worth $26,061,625 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

