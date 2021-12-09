AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stake Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 732.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 146.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 589,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 4.48. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

