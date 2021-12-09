Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMK stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

