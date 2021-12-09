Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.98. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

