Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHT opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

