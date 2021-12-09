Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.44% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IIGV opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

