Bank of America Corp DE Sells 220,392 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of NuStar Energy worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 311,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

