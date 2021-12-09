Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,170 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.03.

