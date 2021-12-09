Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WDH opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Waterdrop Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

