SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $114,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

