Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

