Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

