Bank of America Corp DE Sells 29,690 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Personalis worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,444 shares of company stock worth $3,508,932. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.