Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

