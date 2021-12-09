Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,427,856.92 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.54, for a total transaction of $3,427,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MORN stock opened at $325.28 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.43 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

