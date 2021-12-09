Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

REPX stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

