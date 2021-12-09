Anthony Boucaut Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Stock

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) insider Anthony Boucaut sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total value of A$3,100,000.00 ($2,183,098.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, reef tours, and snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours; and hot air ballooning services.

