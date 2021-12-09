KeyCorp Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $72.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Shares of ON opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

