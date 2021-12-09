BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,912,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

