Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iStar were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iStar by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iStar by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

