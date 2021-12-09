Head to Head Comparison: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) versus Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 5.73% 17.30% 10.90% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

63.1% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Clarus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarus and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Clarus currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.32%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Clarus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus and Solo Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $224.01 million 4.47 $5.55 million $0.58 46.72 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Summary

Clarus beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces bullets and ammunition for both rifles and pistols. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

