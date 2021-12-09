Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a "c" rating to a "b+" rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

