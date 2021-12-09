First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

