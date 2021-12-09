Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.