Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $175.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.