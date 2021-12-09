International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report sales of $105.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.36 million and the highest is $115.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $283.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.