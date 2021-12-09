Guggenheim Raises Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target to $32.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.61.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

