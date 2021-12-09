Morgan Stanley Buys 21,260 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 333.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $958.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

