Millennium Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SR. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

NYSE SR opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

