Invesco Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.51% of Regis worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Regis by 28.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Regis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Regis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 122,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Regis by 200.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE RGS opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.72.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

