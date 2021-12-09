Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Get iShares MSCI Peru ETF alerts:

Shares of EPU opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.