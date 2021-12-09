Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.