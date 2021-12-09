Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

