Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

